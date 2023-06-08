Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,486. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

