Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $25.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Bowlero Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

