Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.88.

About Stingray Group

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.