Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (AV, CPI, DSCV, GSK, LLOY, QED, RWS, SHEL, SVML, TSCO)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 8th:

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its arm rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.43) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

