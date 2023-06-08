Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (AV, CPI, DSCV, GSK, LLOY, QED, RWS, SHEL, SVML, TSCO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 8th:
Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) target price on the stock.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on the stock.
RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its arm rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock.
Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.43) target price on the stock.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.