Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (AV, CPI, DSCV, GSK, LLOY, QED, RWS, SHEL, SVML, TSCO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 8th:

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its arm rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.43) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

