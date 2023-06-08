StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSON. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HSON opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.50. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.