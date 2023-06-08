StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.32.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
