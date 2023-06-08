StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

