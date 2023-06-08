StockNews.com Downgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Buy

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 20,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.81.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

