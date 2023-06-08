StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.
IVERIC bio Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.80 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.