StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.80 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.