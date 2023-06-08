StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

MLVF stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $121.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

