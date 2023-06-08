StockNews.com Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

