StockNews.com Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

