Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
SREDY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.
About Storebrand ASA
