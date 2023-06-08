Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

SREDY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

About Storebrand ASA

(Get Rating)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Featured Articles

