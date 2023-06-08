STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.97. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,846 shares.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 152,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

