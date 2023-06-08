STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.97. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,846 shares.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Further Reading
