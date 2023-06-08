Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Up 2.3%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €46.60 ($50.11) and last traded at €46.58 ($50.09). 39,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.52 ($48.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($51.83) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.05.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Stories

