Strong 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $41,192.12 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $807,297.86 and $41,192.12 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00022075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

