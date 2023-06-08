Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 5.9%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 88,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 73,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

