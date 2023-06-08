Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $185,115.33

Substratum (SUB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Substratum has a market cap of $185,115.33 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00040082 USD and is up 10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

