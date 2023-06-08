Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $250.30 and last traded at $249.63. 984,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,848,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

