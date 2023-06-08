SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.48.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

