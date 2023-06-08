Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

