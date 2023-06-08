Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $470,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,868,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,683,000 after acquiring an additional 373,411 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,242,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,344,000 after buying an additional 196,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

