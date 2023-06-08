TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $14.98 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

