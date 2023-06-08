Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.87

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 42352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

