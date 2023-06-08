Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Trading Down 10.2%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Teijin Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

