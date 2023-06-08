Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 628,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,685. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
