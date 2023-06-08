Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tetra Tech Price Performance

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $157.55. 88,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,762. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

