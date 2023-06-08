The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.13. 206,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.34. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Brink’s by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $4,696,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.