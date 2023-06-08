The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brink’s Price Performance
Brink’s stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.13. 206,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.34. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.
Brink’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.