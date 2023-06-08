The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Buckle worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 86,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

