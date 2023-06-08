The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.36% of E.W. Scripps worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SSP opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $741.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

