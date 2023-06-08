The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.74

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 174979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

