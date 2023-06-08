The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Insider Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,918. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

