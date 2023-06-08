The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.