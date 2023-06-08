The North West Company Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

North West Stock Down 10.8 %

North West stock opened at C$34.25 on Thursday. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.91.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that North West will post 2.7708484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

