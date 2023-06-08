The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $31,860.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 567 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $2,007.18.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $28,077.62.

On Monday, May 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,004 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $7,875.72.

On Thursday, March 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,677 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,965.75.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $12,231.33.

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67.

Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. On average, research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

