Thomas J. Klima Sells 4,130 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Klima sold 4,130 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $14,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $395.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Further Reading

