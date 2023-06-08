THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.
THOR Industries Stock Performance
Shares of THO stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.
Institutional Trading of THOR Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.
About THOR Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on THOR Industries (THO)
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.