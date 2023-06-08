THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

