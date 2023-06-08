THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.03 billion.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 1,319,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. THOR Industries has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

