THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

THO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

