Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 1,600 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,032,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,403,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.