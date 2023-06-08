Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Titan International Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Titan International has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 437,102 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

