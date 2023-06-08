Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $456.76. 267,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.29 and its 200 day moving average is $475.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.