Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 4.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.71. 351,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $147.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.