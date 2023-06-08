Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 620,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,998. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

