TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading Down 1.2%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 10,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

TOD’S Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.