Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.88

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Tokuyama Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

About Tokuyama

(Get Rating)

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.