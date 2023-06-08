Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$27.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

About Topaz Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

