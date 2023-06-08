TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Sells $578,637.00 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TopBuild stock opened at $228.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

