Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $4.83-4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.
TTC opened at $104.54 on Thursday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.25.
In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $244,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Toro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
