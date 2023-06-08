Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $4.83-4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.

Toro Trading Up 0.5 %

TTC opened at $104.54 on Thursday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $244,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Toro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

