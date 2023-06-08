Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Toro Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE TTC traded down $8.16 on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 452,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 49.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.